Budget proposals approved by council cabinet

The proposed budget for Sandwell Council for 2023/24 has been revealed

The proposed budget for the financial year 2023/24 was agreed at Sandwell Council’s cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with the council’s share of the Council Tax rising by a total of 4.99 per cent, including a 2 per cent Adult Social Care precept which is used to support Adult Social Care services.

The council said the rise only takes into account council tax and precepts for the police and fire service have been decided separately.

The majority of properties in Sandwell are in Council Tax Bands A and B, with 43 per cent being in Band A and 33 per cent in Band B.

If proposals are approved, the increase would equate to £1 per week for a Band A property and £1.18 per week for a Band B property.

The council said the proposals also forecast inflationary pressures totalling £30 million over the next financial year, including an increase of £23 million to be spent on adult social care compared to the year 2022/23.

Councillor Bob Piper, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and resources, said it had set money aside for council priorities over the next year.

He said: “We realise this is a difficult time for our residents who are facing real challenges during this cost of living emergency.

“But like all local authorities, we face significant financial pressures.

“Demand for services from our most vulnerable residents is going up and so too are our costs due to the high rate of inflation that is affecting us all.

“We recognise this rise comes at a difficult time, but feel we have no option in order to protect our essential services whilst Council Tax levels in Sandwell will still remain the second lowest in the West Midlands.

“The budget sees money set aside for what we see as the council’s priorities in the coming year, with £1.5 million to help those most impacted by the cost of living crisis and £1.4 million for improving customer service for residents.

“There is also investment to improve the enforcement process against those committing offences such as anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.”

The proposals take into consideration findings from a budget survey carried out in Summer 2022 where 1,600 residents gave their opinions on council spending.

The survey found the services residents value most were supporting adults to live well and age well and giving the best start in life to children and young people.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council said: “My vision for Sandwell is to be a borough that is totally focussed on the needs of our residents, where everyone can fulfil their potential and be proud to call Sandwell home.

“From our budget consultation, we know what’s most valued by residents and we are doing all we can to protect and invest in these services.

“Around 60 per cent of our budget funds vital services for adult social care and looking after vulnerable children.

“We are fully committed to continue to care for and support for those who are most in need in our communities, including those just above the threshold for benefits.

“We also remain one of a handful of councils protecting households on lower incomes by keeping our 100% council tax support scheme.

“We know the way people need and use council services has changed in recent years so we also have funding set aside to improve our customer service and meet the changing demands of our residents.”