Head speaks of zero tolerance to knife crime after teen stabbed outside Sandwell school

By James Vukmirovic

The headteacher of a Sandwell academy has said it will be working to educate its students on the dangers of knife crime after a teenager was stabbed outside the front gates.

The stabbing took place outside Phoenix Collegiate

Mike Jones, headteacher of Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich, said he couldn't comment on the incident as it was an ongoing police investigation, but said the academy had a zero tolerance approach to weapons and a robust plan in place for all pupils around knife crime.

Mr Jones made the statement following an incident on Tuesday where a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach and leg next to the front entrance to the school.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody while investigations continue, the force said.

West Midlands Police have said that the injuries suffered by the teenager were not life-changing or life-threatening and the search is on to find the person responsible.

Mr Jones said: "We will be working with our students once again over the coming days about knife crime and the dangers of knives to ensure our students are safe.

"As a school, we operate a zero tolerance approach to weapons with a robust education plan for all pupils which includes regular collaboration with the local police to ensure safety within our school gates."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

