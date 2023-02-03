Head speaks of zero tolerance to knife crime after teen stabbed outside Sandwell school

The stabbing took place outside Phoenix Collegiate

Mike Jones, headteacher of Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich, said he couldn't comment on the incident as it was an ongoing police investigation, but said the academy had a zero tolerance approach to weapons and a robust plan in place for all pupils around knife crime.

Mr Jones made the statement following an incident on Tuesday where a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach and leg next to the front entrance to the school.

West Midlands Police have said that the injuries suffered by the teenager were not life-changing or life-threatening and the search is on to find the person responsible.

Mr Jones said: "We will be working with our students once again over the coming days about knife crime and the dangers of knives to ensure our students are safe.