Later opening hours and on-site wedding catering will transform Lightwoods House into top tier venue

Lightwoods House

Johnathan's in the Park shocked and saddened customers this week when its owners announced it would be leaving the Grade II listed building at the end of the month after its contract was not renewed.

However, Sandwell Council deputy leader and Abbey Councillor Bob Piper believes there is now a golden opportunity to attract more people to Lightwoods House.

He said: "Jonathan's was a nice place but it closed at 4pm in the week and 5pm during the weekends and that is too early.

"Especially during the summer the park is popular in the late afternoon, evening and later and whoever gets the contract for the cafe and restaurant will need to open later than Jonathan's."

Decades of wrangling between Birmingham and Sandwell over the ownership of the 18th Century house left the building closed to the public and became a target for vandals.

However, after Sandwell took long term control of the house and National Lottery funding was secured £5.2 million was spent returning the entire site it to its former glory.

Councillor Piper said: "More than £5 million was spent creating this fantastic venue and it has to be used to its full potential. I remember when cheques were being signed the then leader Councillor Steve Eling said the place would have to "be able to wash its own face" by getting enough revenue to cover its running costs.

"Whoever wins the tendering process will be able to run a cafe, restaurant and operate a top class wedding and events venue. Currently any catering for weddings has to be brought in as Jonathan's doesn't do that type of thing.

"So we will be able to offer a full wedding package service with fantastic food in a fantastic setting. There will be a period where there will be no food at all because the kitchens are Jonathan's so they need to be ripped out and replaced with new equipment suitable to cater for larger events.

"However, those few months without a kitchen will give us chance to have a variety of pop-up coffee shops and street food operators on site.

"We should be really proud of Lightwoods House and Park and it will be even more impressive when the latest improvements to the park are completed."

More than £220,000 of combined Sandwell Council and National Lottery funding is to be used to make improvements at the Grade II Listed Lightwoods House and Park in Bearwood.

Work will be carried out on the play and skate areas in the park, along with a "new interpretation for the walled Shakespeare Gardens.

Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor Laura Rollins, said: “It is exciting to see the positive developments at Lightwoods House and Park continue, and the opportunities available to residents, visitors, community groups and businesses expand.

“I would like to thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund, our excellent Lightwoods House volunteers, our tenants and the many people who booked the house for weddings and events, and Jonathans in the Park as well as the community groups who have been involved in activities,.