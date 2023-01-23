Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police concerned for missing 14-year-old girl from Sandwell

SandwellPublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands police are increasingly concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl from the Sandwell area.

Have you seen Jaden? The 14-year-old is missing from Sandwell
Have you seen Jaden? The 14-year-old is missing from Sandwell

Jaden is 5ft 5, has red hair and wears glasses.

Officers have now released a second photograph in the search for Jaden.

Officers looking for Jaden have issued another photograph of her to help in finding her.

She was last seen wearing black Nike leggings.

If you have seen Jaden, call 999 quoting PID 400710.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News