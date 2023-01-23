Police concerned for missing 14-year-old girl from Sandwell

Jaden is 5ft 5, has red hair and wears glasses.
West Midlands police are increasingly concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl from the Sandwell area.
Jaden is 5ft 5, has red hair and wears glasses.
Officers have now released a second photograph in the search for Jaden.
She was last seen wearing black Nike leggings.
