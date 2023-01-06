Notification Settings

Hole in Sandwell street results in bus diversion lasting weeks

By Deborah HardimanSandwellPublished: Last Updated:

A road in Oldbury is closed to traffic after a hole appeared in the carriageway resulting in emergency water mains repairs.

Castle Road West in Oldbury
Engineers from utility company Severn Trent are currently carrying out digging work in Castle Road West off the A4123 Wolverhampton Road as part of investigations into the cause of the problem.

The incident is also resulting in National Express bus route diversions affecting the number 49 service between Bearwood and West Bromwich.

Services are operating via Brennand Road, Perry Hill Road, Wolverhampton Road, Castle Road East and then normal line of route.

The company posted on Twitter that the diversions will operate until January 20.

Utility company Severn Trent stated: “Our engineers are currently on site on Castle Road West excavating to determine the cause of a void that has formed in the carriageway.

“Due to the location of the void and to maintain the integrity of the roadway and ensure the safety of our teams and other road users, an emergency road closure is currently in place.

“We know that roadworks can be frustrating and would like to apologise for any inconvenience cause while we establish the cause of this issue and make a repair if it is related to a Severn Trent asset.”

