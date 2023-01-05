Inseparable feline friends hoping New Year brings them change in fortune

Jasper

One-year-old Brody, and his best friend Jasper, two, have each spent well over 150 days in rescue.

But sadly only a single enquiry has come in for them during that time, and volunteers at the RSPCA’s Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch believe their colour might be putting people off.

Black, or black and white rescue cats, often take far longer to rehome, and the branch currently has 12 of them in its care, with a further nine felines expected this week.

The appeal for Brody and Jasper comes at a time when the RSPCA branch has reported a 30 per cent drop in rehoming as the cost of living crisis bites and many families postpone plans to take on a new pet while they seek financial stability.

Brody

Both cats were put up for adoption in August after their previous owner had a baby; and were understandably nervous about being in a cattery environment when they first arrived.

But the branch’s dedicated volunteers soon won them over with treats and head scratches - so much so that they now come running to the front of their cat pen for a fuss when visitors arrive.

Tracey Rogers, rehoming coordinator for the branch, said: "It's heartbreaking to see Brody and Jasper when we have someone come in to meet one of the other cats; they jump up onto their scratching posts to see what's going on, their little faces all expectant, but it's never for them.

"They’ve only had one enquiry in all the time they’ve been with us - which sadly fell through - and they always get overlooked for their tabby or tortoiseshell counterparts.

“They’re such lovely-natured cats who would love their very own home and family, and we’re really hoping there’s someone out there who will make the start of 2023 a happy one for them.

“Please email rehoming rehoming@rspca-staffordwolverhampton.org.uk or visit our website if you’re interested in rehoming this wonderful pair of cats or any of the other fabulous felines we’re caring for.”

A previous appeal by the Stafford, Wolverhampton and District Branch for a long-stay black cat called Zara - who had been in their care for over 200 days with no interest - was a huge success.

People from as far away as the United States of America came forward wanting to adopt her, although she stayed closer to home and is now happily living with her new family in Tipton.

Nationally, nearly 20 percent of pet owners said they had concerns about being able to feed their pets in a recently-published RSPCA Animal Kindness Index.

The charity is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “Our rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.