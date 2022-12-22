Notification Settings

Video reveals ambitious plans to revamp Villa Park as council gives go-ahead

Ambitious plans to revamp Villa Park have been agreed by Birmingham City Council.

Artist's impression of the Villa Park redevelopment on the Witton Lane approach and the new North Stand. Source: Aston Villa/BCC
Artist's impression of the Villa Park redevelopment on the Witton Lane approach and the new North Stand. Source: Aston Villa/BCC

Plans to rebuild the ground's ageing North Stand, improve the Trinity Road Stand and construct a new Villa Live building - a 6,500 sqm multi-purpose commercial destination to replace the existing shop, academy building and security lodge - received the go-ahead from planners.

The development also includes the creation of more than 7,000 sqm of new public space leading from the stadium’s Witton Lane entrance to the nearby Witton Station.

And more images of the redevelopment have been released with a new video showing how the finished work will look.

Villa welcomed the decision to approve the plans, which will take the stadium's capacity beyond 50,000,

Chief executive, Christian Purslow, said: " This is great news firstly for our fans –many of whom, are on the waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the club itself – as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth.

"And finally for our city and region – with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham."

Villa Park redevelopment Villa Way and the new club shop. Source: Aston Villa/BCC

Once operational, the redevelopment will bring in an estimated £119.9 million to the West Midlands economy each year, and create hundreds of jobs.

The club went on to say that securing the planning permissions at Villa Park is "a vital first step" in achieving the club's vision to be a world-class venue, and is a major step in the continued redevelopment of the Aston and Witton area.

The decision comes just a month after Villa Park was shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host the Uefa Euro2028 Championships.

More information on the redevelopment can be found on the organisation's website avfc.co.uk/villa-park/villa-park-future/

