Christmas payment dates for Universal Credit, Child Benefit, Tax Credit and other benefits

Benefit payment dates are changing over the festive period

Both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) have announced the revised dates from December 26 through to January 3.

DWP payments are paid at least every month, with some going in every four weeks and others every two weeks. HMRC takes care of Child Benefit, Working Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

Here is a round-up of when to expect payments of vital payments over the Christmas and New Year period.

Universal credit

The DWP says claimants are paid on the same date each month, but anyone whose next payments are due between December 26 and January 2 could receive their payments earlier.

If a payment date is on a weekend, recipients will receive their money the working day before.

Due date Friday, December 23 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Saturday, December 24 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Sunday, December 25 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Monday, December 26 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Tuesday, December 27 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Wednesday, December 28 - payment date Wednesday, December 28

Due date Thursday, December 29 - payment date Thursday, December 29

Due date Friday, December 30 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Saturday, December 31 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Sunday, January 1 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Monday, January 2 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Tuesday, January 3 - payment date, Tuesday, January 3

Other DWP payments (not Universal Credit)

Other DWP payments include State Pension, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Employment & Support Allowance (ESA) and Jobseeker's Allowance. These are either paid every four weeks (Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Pension Credit, Personal Independence Payment and State Pension) or every two weeks (Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance).

The DWP has said some payments due between December 26 and January 3 will be made earlier, and has told recipients to inform the office that pays their benefit if it does not arrive on the scheduled day.

Due date Friday, December 23 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Monday, December 26 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Tuesday, December 27 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Wednesday, December 28 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Thursday, December 29 - payment date Thursday, December 29

Due date Friday, December 30 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Monday, January 2 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Tuesday, January 3 - payment date, Tuesday, January 3

Child Benefit

Child Benefit is paid by HMRC, usually every four weeks, but single parents or those on other benefits such as Income Support can receive weekly payments.

They are usually paid on a Monday or Tuesday, meaning most payment dates are due to be affected by the upcoming festive holidays.

Due date Monday, December 26 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Tuesday, December 27 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Monday, January 2 - payment date Friday, December 30

Tax credits

Tax credit payments by HMRC are made every week or every four weeks.

Due date Monday, December 26 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Tuesday, December 27 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Wednesday, December 28 - payment date Friday, December 23

Due date Thursday, December 29 - payment date Wednesday, December 28

Due date Friday, December 30 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Monday, January 2 - payment date Friday, December 30

Due date Tuesday, January 3 - payment date, Friday, December 30