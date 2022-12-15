More than 18,000 to receive food vouchers in Sandwell over festive period

Sandwell Council is using Household Support Funding to ensure those eligible receive £15 towards food each week over the festive season.

The vouchers will be issued by schools and comes under a £1.8m pledge to fund vouchers during the school holidays, which will continue over the February half-term and Easter breaks next yera.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "Christmas and New Year is going to be a difficult time for many people.

“With food prices going up and so many families worried about paying their bills and the cost of energy, we want to make sure children don’t go hungry.

“Providing food vouchers during the school holidays is one way we can do that in Sandwell and we’ve committed to doing that right up to and including the Easter holidays next year.

“We’re also developing help for schools to support families who just miss out on the eligibility criteria for free school meals, as well as setting up breakfast clubs and helping with packed lunches.”