More than 18,000 to receive food vouchers in Sandwell over festive period

By Thomas ParkesSandwellPublished:

More than 18,000 children across Sandwell will receive food vouchers over the Christmas holidays as part of an almost £2 million scheme.

Sandwell Council is using Household Support Funding to ensure those eligible receive £15 towards food each week over the festive season.

The vouchers will be issued by schools and comes under a £1.8m pledge to fund vouchers during the school holidays, which will continue over the February half-term and Easter breaks next yera.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "Christmas and New Year is going to be a difficult time for many people.

“With food prices going up and so many families worried about paying their bills and the cost of energy, we want to make sure children don’t go hungry.

“Providing food vouchers during the school holidays is one way we can do that in Sandwell and we’ve committed to doing that right up to and including the Easter holidays next year.

“We’re also developing help for schools to support families who just miss out on the eligibility criteria for free school meals, as well as setting up breakfast clubs and helping with packed lunches.”

Sandwell Council’s Supporting Sandwell information hub has a “help with food” section, where everyone can get information about budget recipes, food pantries and how to access a food bank.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

