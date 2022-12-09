Notification Settings

Free parking offered at council-run sites in Sandwell over two weekends before Christmas

By Thomas Parkes

Shoppers will be able to park for free at council-run town centre car parks across Sandwell on the two Saturdays before Christmas, chiefs say.

Sandwell Council
Sandwell Council

There will be no charge for parking on December 17 and December 24 but time limits on short stay car parks will still apply. Sunday parking is already free.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment services, said: “This offer of free parking will help people save money prior to the festive season, but also help local businesses at one of their most important trading periods of the year.”

Free parking does not include Sandwell Valley car parks, privately-run car parks and on-street parking bays. Go to www.sandwell.gov.uk/parking for details of council car parks in Sandwell.

