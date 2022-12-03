UNISON recognises the most dedicated school support staff in Sandwell

Burnt Tree School stars

Stars in Our Schools recognises the "hard work, dedication and valued contribution" all support staff make in schools.

The overall winner was Pam Mall from Burnt Tree Primary School who was given her award by the Sandwell Mayor Councillor Richard Jones.

Pam's nomination statement from her colleagues said: "Pam is a unique member of our team. No job is too big or too small for her to tackle and everything is completed with such professionalism and kindness. There is not a member of staff that would not feel safe to approach Pam for support and advice, she is an extremely valued member of the team.

"In terms of working with children, again no challenge is too big or too small. Pam’s behaviour management skills are fantastic and children not only respond well to her approach, they also love to work alongside her and be in her presence. With Pam supporting in your room, there is always an air of calm and joy, everything is done with a smile and it is impossible to pass her in the corridor without being met by her smile and kind words.”

Tony Barnsley, from Sandwell Unison, said: "The Stars in our Schools Team award goes to Moat Farm Infants Catering Team who have transformed the quality of food and the lunchtime experience after the service was brought back in-house from a private contractor.