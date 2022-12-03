The day Christine McVie brought a Beach Boy to Bearwood

Christine McVie and Dennis Wilson

The singer-songwriter, who died on Wednesday at the age of 79 following a short illness, spoke often of her fondness for Bearwood, where her mother was a piano teacher "who never put her prices up because her daughter was famous".

When living the life of a superstar in America - as writer of Fleetwood Mac hits including Songbird, You Make Loving Fun and Don't Stop - she would still find time to return to Bearwood, where her sister still lives.

And one time in the early 80s she brought with her one of the most recognisable faces in music - Dennis Wilson from the Beach Boys.

Fleetwood Mac fan John Mostyn posted his memory of meeting her on Facebook after her death was announced this week.

He said: "Thank you for many gifts Christine McVie but I'll always remember when I was in your presence just as much. It was a rainy March night in early eighties Bearwood, Birmingham.

"As was my way I'd wonder up the road and round a corner or two to the off licence for a bottle of red. On entering this evening I entered another world as right there, in my off licence were Christine McVie, and Dennis Wilson from The Beach Boys."

He added: "I discreetly took longer than usual browsing the wine choices as they chatted with the wine shop owner. When they left I asked the licensee 'Why was there a Beach Boy in my off licence?' He explained that on a UK holiday Christine was showing Dennis where she'd grown up and at that moment had been visiting himself, her uncle.

"Out into the rain filled night I went filled with the wonder of it all."

Christine, who penned some of the most famous love songs ever, and Dennis had a relationship after she split with her husband and fellow band member John in 1977.

Speaking about the relationship later, she spoke fondly about the Beach Boy who tragically died in his swimming pool in 1983 after years of substance abuse.