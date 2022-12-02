Notification Settings

Sandwell Council leader and mayor appeal for presents for Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal.

By Adam Smith

The Mayor of Sandwell is appealing for donations of Christmas presents for Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal.

Sandwell Council leader and Mayor are appealing for presents
Gifts must be new and unwrapped. They will be collected by elves for them to give to Santa so he can distribute to children and young people in Sandwell and the Black Country.

Councillor Richard Jones, Mayor of Sandwell said: "I am very proud to give my support to this fantastic charity and ask those who can to give generously to this very worthy cause.

"Donations can be dropped off at any library in Sandwell until Friday 9 December.

"I thank the wonderful team of volunteer elves at Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal on behalf of Sandwell, for their time and generosity to help bring Christmas joy to local children.”

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: "Sadly, this Christmas is going to be such a difficult time for many families in Sandwell.

"Each donation will be very gratefully received and the charity are working hard to distribute gifts to children who may not otherwise get a Christmas present."

More details are on the Sandwell Council website at www.sandwell.gov.uk/blackcountrytoyappeal. Please do not leave donations outside libraries if they are closed.

For more information about the charity Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal, go to: https://bc-santa.co.uk/

Donations can be made at any of Sandwell's 19 libraries until Monday, December 12. Wanted items include books, games, toys, colouring books, felt-tip pens/Crayons, crafty stuff e.g. paints, oiletry sets for teens, pyjamas, dressing gowns, slippers, pants, socks, vests, coats, chocolates, sweets, selection boxes and boxes of biscuits

