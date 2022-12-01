Free - and warm - Christmas Carol library performance a hit

Phil Sherman from Booster Cushion Theatre Company, who performed a comedy version of a Christmas Carol at Wednesbury Library...

The library held the performance, staged by one-man theatre actor Phil Sherman of Boost Cushion Theatre Company, as part of the Warm Spaces Project and to give a free activity to families during the cost of living crisis.

The free-to-attend event took place on Saturday and saw parents and children get warm while the selfish Ebenezer Scrooge attempts to change his old wicked ways and save Tiny Tim.

Library manager Jackie Hawkins said: "We had a really great event, we had around 70 parents and children turn out all together.

"The feedback that we had was amazing. Parents said they loved how free the event was, especially now, and kids were asking for more events just like this one."

Ms Hawkins continued: "Phil was so good with the children. He was so funny and there was a lot of interaction with all the families, everyone really got involved."

The library takes part in the Warm Spaces Project, which looks at opening businesses door's to families during the winter to provide a safe warm space in an attempt to ease the cost-of-living stress.

The library manager talked about the importance of the Warm Spaces Scheme and organising these free events.

She said: "It's very important at this time, there is less money to go around, you have to feed your families and pay extra for your heating, there is less money to go around for the nice things and hopefully that is where we come in.

"The real lovely thing about all of this is that it is completely free and it was a nice warm experience for all."