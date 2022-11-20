Black Country church hosting 'affordable Christmas Grotto for local families'

A trip to Santa's Grotto costs £5 for a whole family, with no limits on the number of children per family

Hope Church in Stone Cross, West Bromwich, is inviting families to their Christmas Grotto which has been priced with the cost of living in mind.

Unlike other grottos which have limits on family numbers, a whole family can attend the event for just £5, with no restrictions on the number of children per family.

Every child can meet Santa and get a special gift from the big man ahead of Christmas.

Award-winning photographer Michelle Walker will also be taking family photographs, which is included in the entry fee.

There will be plenty of festive crafts and games, as well as refreshments including mince pies, cakes, and hot and cold drinks.

A spokeswoman for the church said: "With the cost of living crisis at the moment Hope Church is trying to help the local community by making Christmas Grottos affordable for local families."

Tickets are booked for a one-hour slot between 10am and 4pm, with a break between 1pm and 2pm, and must be reserved online before paying at the door.