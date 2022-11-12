Road closures across Sandwell as Remembrance Sunday parades commence

Sandwell Jonathan Hipkiss 11/11/2012 Copyright Jonathan Hipkiss Photography/07974 329 823/www.jahphoto.co.uk... Smethwick Remembrance Day Parade/Service outside Smethwick Council House...

Towns across the borough will be hosting commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

There will be seven parades across the six towns on Remembrance Sunday, organised by the Royal British Legion and community groups, with support from Sandwell Council.

Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones, will be leading a small procession, starting at the Council House at approximately 10.50am, towards Oldbury War Memorial. It will then join the Oldbury branch of The Royal British Legion at the memorial.

Parades will be followed by services, with a two-minute silence by the war memorials at 11am.

A two-minute silence will also be held at 11am on Friday for Armistice Day, outside Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street.

The following roads will be closed in Sandwell for a short time during the day as services take place.

Sunday, November 13 - 10.30am-12pm

Great Barr

Chapel Lane

Oldbury

Low Town

Birmingham Street

Halesowen Street

Church Street

Freeth Street

Rowley Regis

Spring Meadow

Halesowen Road

Highgate Street

Garratts Lane

Powke Lane island

Moor Lane

Smethwick

Coopers Lane

High Street (from Coopers Lane to Newlands Green).

Tipton

Albion Street

Union Street

Waterloo Street

Waterloo Street East

Queens Road.

Wednesbury

High Bullen

Church Hill

Walsall Street

Oakeswell traffic island

Hollies Drive

West Bromwich

Congregation Way

Reform Street