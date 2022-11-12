Road closures across Sandwell as Remembrance Sunday parades commence

Towns across the borough will be hosting commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.
There will be seven parades across the six towns on Remembrance Sunday, organised by the Royal British Legion and community groups, with support from Sandwell Council.
Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones, will be leading a small procession, starting at the Council House at approximately 10.50am, towards Oldbury War Memorial. It will then join the Oldbury branch of The Royal British Legion at the memorial.
Parades will be followed by services, with a two-minute silence by the war memorials at 11am.
A two-minute silence will also be held at 11am on Friday for Armistice Day, outside Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street.
The following roads will be closed in Sandwell for a short time during the day as services take place.
Sunday, November 13 - 10.30am-12pm
Great Barr
Chapel Lane
Oldbury
Low Town
Birmingham Street
Halesowen Street
Church Street
Freeth Street
Rowley Regis
Spring Meadow
Halesowen Road
Highgate Street
Garratts Lane
Powke Lane island
Moor Lane
Smethwick
Coopers Lane
High Street (from Coopers Lane to Newlands Green).
Tipton
Albion Street
Union Street
Waterloo Street
Waterloo Street East
Queens Road.
Wednesbury
High Bullen
Church Hill
Walsall Street
Oakeswell traffic island
Hollies Drive
West Bromwich
Congregation Way
Reform Street
More information about the parades can be found at sandwell.gov.uk/remembrance.