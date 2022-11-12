Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road closures across Sandwell as Remembrance Sunday parades commence

By Lauren HillSandwellPublished: Comments

Sandwell residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.

Sandwell Jonathan Hipkiss 11/11/2012 Copyright Jonathan Hipkiss Photography/07974 329 823/www.jahphoto.co.uk... Smethwick Remembrance Day Parade/Service outside Smethwick Council House...
Sandwell Jonathan Hipkiss 11/11/2012 Copyright Jonathan Hipkiss Photography/07974 329 823/www.jahphoto.co.uk... Smethwick Remembrance Day Parade/Service outside Smethwick Council House...

Towns across the borough will be hosting commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

There will be seven parades across the six towns on Remembrance Sunday, organised by the Royal British Legion and community groups, with support from Sandwell Council.

Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones, will be leading a small procession, starting at the Council House at approximately 10.50am, towards Oldbury War Memorial. It will then join the Oldbury branch of The Royal British Legion at the memorial.

Parades will be followed by services, with a two-minute silence by the war memorials at 11am.

A two-minute silence will also be held at 11am on Friday for Armistice Day, outside Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street.

The following roads will be closed in Sandwell for a short time during the day as services take place.

Sunday, November 13 - 10.30am-12pm

Great Barr

  • Chapel Lane

Oldbury

  • Low Town

  • Birmingham Street

  • Halesowen Street

  • Church Street

  • Freeth Street

Rowley Regis

  • Spring Meadow

  • Halesowen Road

  • Highgate Street

  • Garratts Lane

  • Powke Lane island

  • Moor Lane

Smethwick

  • Coopers Lane

  • High Street (from Coopers Lane to Newlands Green).

Tipton

  • Albion Street

  • Union Street

  • Waterloo Street

  • Waterloo Street East

  • Queens Road.

Wednesbury

  • High Bullen

  • Church Hill

  • Walsall Street

  • Oakeswell traffic island

  • Hollies Drive

West Bromwich

  • Congregation Way

  • Reform Street

More information about the parades can be found at sandwell.gov.uk/remembrance.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News