Transformation of Aquatics Centre begins to take shape

The work has begun to built the new sports hall

The Sandwell Aquatics Centre was one of the showpiece venues at the Games, with thousands of people coming in over 11 days to watch the best in the Commonwealth in swimming and diving compete.

It was the only newly-built venue for the Games, built by Wates Construction, and provided Sandwell with a world class sporting venue in the heart of the borough, but also carried a legacy plan for the future.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Councillor Laura Rollins, Nicola Turner and Raj Singh take in the surroundings of the Olympic-sized pool

Following the completion of Phase 1 for building the venue and Phase 2 for the Commonwealth Games, Phase 3 began as soon as the Games were over to see the centre being remodelled to transform it into a state-of-the-art leisure centre.

Work has been underway since September and while the 50-metre, Olympic-sized swimming pool, 10-metre-high competitive dive tower and 25-metre dive pool remain in place, the rest of the centre looks very different to how it did during the Games.

Members of Wates Construction have been working to remove the temporary seating at the centre and build a brand new facility for public, starting with the gym on the top floor, which will carry a range of weights and aerobic equipment.

The new private pool will be a place for people with disability or following cultural choices to use

Other new additions will be a community swimming pool suitable to people and groups who cannot use the main pool for cultural, medical or other reasons, a women-only gym, a sauna and steam room and a cafe at the entrance.

There will also be a new outdoor football pitch and changing facility and an international standard dry dive room with mini floor trampolines, a two-metre deep foam pit and equipment to allow for video sessions.

Raj Singh, Councillor Laura Rollins and Councillor Kerrie Carmichael try out the dry dive pool

Birmingham 2022 Director of Legacy Nicola Turner said the plan had always been to create a venue that could handed over to the Sandwell community.

She said: "The place brings back memories of incredible sporting achievements and there were so many local people who were so proud of their area and being able to see of these incredible athletes.

"What is happening now is Phase 3 and I'm really excited for the next phase because this building was planned with the community in mind and it was lent to the Games for two weeks and has now been handed back to the community.

"It's really exciting to see things like the women's gym being built and the facility for people to swim in a smaller pool, which are all features the local community wanted, so I think the constructors and Sandwell Council should be really proud of themselves."

The women-only gym on the Mezzanine level is being put together

Wates Construction Midlands regional director John Carlin said the new phase was an exciting time for the company and for the region.

He said: "For us, it's the most exciting time of the project, and everything we've done so far has been about legacy and community and creating something for our neighbours, so it's an exciting time.

"We took possession of the building back in September and have taken out all the overlay works that were in place for the Games and started work on the Mezzanine floor with the gyms, forecourt, sports hall and gymnasium.

"We're a local company, based in Birmingham, and it's a huge part of our belief that you have to embed yourself in the community and make a positive impact, so we are very proud of the development here."

The new gym area has been laid out and will see a range of equipment installed

Sandwell Council cabinet member for Leisure and Tourism Laura Rollins said the Centre had been a wonderful centrepiece of Sandwell during the Games and said she was looking forward to seeing the fully-completed work.

She said: "I think we have to acknowledge that we are really lucky as a council as we wouldn't have been able to build a facility like this on our own, so it was a great opportunity for us.

"The approach we've taken makes sure that, right from the start, that legacy was part of the design and front and foremost in everyone's minds and it was always designed to be a community venue to be used for the Games, rather than the other way round.