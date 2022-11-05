Notification Settings

Delays on rail line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham after trespasser reported

A busy rail line has again been hit with delays after trespassers were seen near a station.

The trespasser was located on the line near Sandwell and Dudley station
The limited service on the line between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton was hit with delays in both directions after trespassers were seen on the line near Sandwell and Dudley station around 11.43am.

It meant services in and out of the station were cautioned in both directions, with West Midlands Trains reporting that delays and disruptions would be expected to last until 12.45pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: "Due to trespassers on the railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, train services running through these stations may be delayed.

"A trespass was reported at Sandwell and Dudley station.

"Services will be cautioned in both directions and delays to be expected

"Disruption is expected to last until around 12:45 today (05 November)."

