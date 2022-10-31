Annual safety campaign launched in Sandwell

Marianne Gegg from West Midlands Fire Service during a child safety seat demonstration, Watch Commander Adrian Spencer (Road Causality Reduction Team) and Councillor Rizwan Jalil.

The Safer 6 campaign will run until December 11 and will provide advice on a range of topics during a roadshow calling at each of its towns.

It has been pulled together by Sandwell Council along with West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire Service and various other organisations.

Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for communities, said: "The Safer 6 campaign is simple, it’s about helping people to stay safe and stay healthy. Crime and anti-social behaviour can be hugely detrimental to people’s lives, so it’s vital we respond and do all we can to help people stay safe and get any support they may need. People deserve to feel safe where they live and work.

"My thanks go to the Police as well as all the other many partner organisations and council services that help run this campaign but more importantly help to keep us all safe throughout the year. This campaign, whether online or through activities in our towns, highlights the support available so I would strongly encourage people to get involved and find out more."

The roadshow was kick-started at Asda in Cape Hill, Smethwick, and it will remain in the town until November 6 before heading to Tipton a day later where it will remain until November 13.

It will call at Oldbury from November 14 to November 20. It will then call at Wednesbury from November 21 to November 27, then at West Bromwich from November 28 to December 4 and then at Rowley Regis from December 5 to December 11.

Topics to be discussed include hate crime, anti-social behaviour, county lines, nuisance bikes, trading standards issues, exploitation, domestic abuse, prevention of under-25s violence, substance misuse, extremism and others.