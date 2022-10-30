Thousands turn out for parades to mark birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/10/2022 - Very last of Sandwell & Birmingham Nagar Kirtan Sikh Parade in Oldbury - St Pauls Road..

The annual Nagar Kirtan saw people march through West Bromwich, Smethwick, Oldbury and other towns on the route.

Families also enjoyed food and refreshments as part of the biggest celebration in the Sikh calendar.

Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill attended the Sandwell event.

She said: "It was a real honour to be part of the annual Nagar Kirtan in Sandwell, celebrating Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.

"Despite the rain thousands and thousands gathered to celebrate the founder of the Sikh religion."

She added: "We need to remember the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji of helping out community whenever we can, and helping the most vulnerable in society."

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur described the event as "fantastic".

She told the Express & Star: "It has been a wonderful day, the weather was not the best but it cleared up.

"It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves and the organisers did really well. I want to thank all the volunteers who worked to make the parade possible, it could not go ahead without all their hard work."

She added: "Thanks to everyone for their patience with the road closures,

Oldbury Councillor Rizwan Jalil added: "I wish everyone celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at the annual Nagar Kirtan parade a happy and safe day.

"This was one of the largest and most colourful Sikh events in the West Midlands."