Councillor launches petition to save "lifeline" Sandwell and Walsall bus service

Last fight: Councillor Elaine Costigan

The number 65 bus is one of several services Travel for West Midlands have selected to scrap in the New Year.

The bus, which runs from Darlaston to Wood End, is the only service which serves the people of the Friar Park estate.

Wednesbury North Councillor Elaine Costigan has launched the petition to show Travel for West Midlands the strength of feeling about the axing of the 65.

She said: "This is my My last fight before I retire next May.

"They are taking the 65 Diamond Bus off after Christmas. The bus goes from Friar Park through to Wednesbury then Old Park Road to Darlaston, it only runs 9.30 to 3.30 Monday to Saturday.

"This is a lifeline for some of our elderly they are so worried, we need as many people as possible to sign the petition to show Diamond Buses and Travel for West Midlands this bus cannot be scrapped."

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett is also fighting the axing of the 65 service.

He said: "Everyone should sign this petition. I have raised my own objections to Transport For West Midlands who have suggested the bus be scrapped. It would have a massive impact on local residents in our area."

Sandwell resident Sheila Emms is furious the bus service is being removed.

She said: "This is disappointing, disgusting and totally unbelievable, once again something that works for people, they get rid of, it's a valued for lot of folk not just the elderly."

Annette Tinsley said: "There is a lot of elderly people catch the 65 bus from Woods Estate and it's a lifeline for them. I use this bus every day too and it's easier for me to take my hubby up Wednesbury in his wheelchair."

The Millennium Centre, Friar Park, has copies of the petition to residents to sign and posted a plea to keep the number 65 bus, the centre posted: "Please pop into the centre to sign this petition."

Travel for West Midlands blamed the closure of bus services on a withdrawal of funding.

He said: "These changes follow a number of bus routes being taken off by commercial bus operators. This is partly due to Government funding during the Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end, but also due to fewer people travelling than pre-Covid and the increased costs of running the bus services.

"We have carried out a detailed analysis of the network and are working to fund as many of these routes as possible."