'Not your typical granny' celebrates 100th birthday with family

Ida Bayliss with her sons Pete, aged 64 and Phil, 71

Ida Bayliss celebrated her 100th birthday with a family get-together at Glenthorne House in Bilston, enjoying cake and a glass of Prosecco with her children, grand children and great-grand children.

Her granddaughter Danielle was among those present and said it was a great thrill to see her grandmother make it to 100, describing her as 'not your typical granny'.

She said: "I don't know what is is about her, but she is just the most stubborn, independent and fiercely strong woman that you could ever meet.

"She's also not your typical granny who sits at home and bakes cakes, but she'd come with us to the pub and play bingo, or have little parties and she's always been the life and soul of the room.

"She's slowed down a bit now, but to have her in my life is wonderful and it's amazing to see my last grandparent make it to 100."

Ida is pictured with her husband Thomas on their wedding day in 1950

Ida was born on October 1, 1922 in Rounds Green in Oldbury to Herbert and Beatrice Cox and grew up there, attending Rounds Green school where she excelled in ball sports. She was always a winner on coconut shies throughout her life with her honed throwing skills.

During the Second World War, she worked at Accles and Pollock and Cuxson Gerards in Oldbury, where she operated die and press machines and produced components for the military during the war when factories responded to the need of war supply.

During this time, she met her future husband Thomas and was married at Rounds Green parish church in February 1950, moving to Wellington Road in Bilston, then Stowlawn in 1969 with Thomas and her two sons Phil and Pete.

Throughout her life, Ida was always out and about, enjoying bingo, ballroom dancing and reading, and kept doing these activities even after Thomas passed away aged 86 in 2006.

Danielle said her grandmother said the secret to long life was a cup of warm water in the morning and a sherry and cigarette at night, saying she still lived by that now.