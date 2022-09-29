Notification Settings

Largest fireworks display ever to be hosted in Sandwell to light up Dartmouth Park

By Nathan RoweSandwellPublished:

A fireworks weekend featuring activities for everyone is set to light up Sandwell in November.

Fireworks and Illuminated Garden Weekend

Described as Sandwell's 'biggest and best fireworks weekend', the event has something to suit everyone, from lighting displays and an illuminated playground to the area's biggest ever firework show.

Sandwell proudly played host to the swimming and diving events at the Commonwealth Games this year, and the continuation of the celebration of the area will see the weekend have a theme of 'Sandwell Goes Global'.

On November 4, an Illuminated Garden and Playground will light up Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich, with light installations and displays bringing colour and vibrancy.

There will also be a surprise appearance by a star of children’s TV, family theatre shows, crafts, food and drink and the event is low-noise so suitable for those who prefer not to attend traditional fireworks displays, with friendly dogs on leads are welcome.

On November 5, the largest choreographed fireworks display ever to be hosted in Sandwell will take place in the park.

Continuing the global theme, the display will feature some much-loved hits from Africa to Barcelona.

The park will be transformed into a mini world stage with The Night Souk Food Zone boasting food from around the world, the Carnevale Zone with a host of funfair rides, the Street Bazaar Shopping Zone and Monaco VIP area.

Combined tickets for both nights cost £13 for adults and £10 for children and can be booked at visitsandwell.com/whats-on/fireworksweekend

The events are open from 5pm until 9pm and parking is available by purchasing a pre-booked parking ticket along with your event ticket or by using town centre car parks.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

