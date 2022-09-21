Fire engines and ambulances attend fire in Carters Green, West Bromwich

Carters Green, West Bromwich

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service are both at the scene.

The fire was believed to have broken out in a building around 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

National Express West Midlands have diverted bus services due to the incident.

National Express tweeted: ="Due to a building fire on High Street Carters Green, services 44 / 47 / 74 / 79 are diverted from West Bromwich via Black Country New Road