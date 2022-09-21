Notification Settings

Fire engines and ambulances attend fire in Carters Green, West Bromwich

By Adam Smith

A fire has broken out on Carters Green High Street in West Bromwich.

Carters Green, West Bromwich

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service are both at the scene.

The fire was believed to have broken out in a building around 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

National Express West Midlands have diverted bus services due to the incident.

National Express tweeted: ="Due to a building fire on High Street Carters Green, services 44 / 47 / 74 / 79 are diverted from West Bromwich via Black Country New Road

"Allow more time for your journey. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

