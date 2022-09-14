M5 motorway closure after man falls from bridge

The incident happened on the M5 near to the A458. Photo: Google Street Map

The M5 northbound was closed between Junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury at around 6.23pm on Tuesday, with delays reported as far back as Frankley Services.

Officers from West Midlands Police and an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene near to the junction of the A458 and found a man, who they believe had fallen from a bridge.

He was treated at the scene by the ambulance crew, while the section on the northbound carriageway was closed off by police and traffic diverted along the A456 and A4123 towards Oldbury.

The man was subsequently taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

The section was eventually reopened at 7.28pm, with with residual delays of 45 minutes between Junctions 4 and 3.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "The M5 northbound from junctions 3 to 2 have been closed after a man fell from a bridge.

"He is currently being treated by ambulance colleagues."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from height near to junction 3 of the M5, close to the junction with the A458.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.