Motorway closed and traffic tails back due to police-led incident

The northbound section on the M5 between Junction 3 and Junction 2 was closed off. Photo: Google Street Map

The M5 northbound was closed between Junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury at around 6.23pm on Tuesday, with delays reported as far back as Frankley Services.

National Highways West Midlands reported the closure, stating that Central Motorway Police Group led the response to the incident and had closed the road to ensure it could work safely at the scene.

No details were provided of what the incident was, but National Highways West Midlands were able to confirm the section was reopened at 7.28pm, with residual delays of 45 minutes.

A spokesman for Highways England West Midlands said at the start of the incident: "The M5 northbound is currently closed between J3 Quinton and J2 Oldbury due to an ongoing police-led incident.

"Central Motorway Police Group lead the response to this incident and have closed the road to ensure they can work safely at scene.

"Due to the nature of this incident, we are not able to confirm when the road is likely to re-open.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional Twitter feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."

After the M5 was reopened, a spokesman for Highways England West Midlands said: "The M5 northbound has now reopened between Junction 3 Quinton and Junction 2 Oldbury following an earlier police-led incident.

"There are residual delays between J4 and J3 of 45 minutes above usual journey times. These will begin to ease."