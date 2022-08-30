Notification Settings

Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

Human remains have been found in a skip at a Sandwell Cemetery.

Police were called to the scene after the discovery
The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday night at Tipton Cemetery and West Midlands Police have been searching the site since.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after human remains were found in a skip at Tipton Cemetery, Alexandra Road, on Saturday evening.

"The area has been cordoned off for further searches to be carried out. They will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis."

The spokesman added: "There is no information linking this discovery to a criminal investigation at this stage."

Sandwell Council has yet to comment on the discovery but the cemetery is open to the public today.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

