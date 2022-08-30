Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

Police were called to the scene after the discovery

The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday night at Tipton Cemetery and West Midlands Police have been searching the site since.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after human remains were found in a skip at Tipton Cemetery, Alexandra Road, on Saturday evening.

"The area has been cordoned off for further searches to be carried out. They will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis."

The spokesman added: "There is no information linking this discovery to a criminal investigation at this stage."