Heaps of frothy fun in store at Acorns Bubble Rush heads to new venue

Acorns events manager David Levick and events officer Kirsty Murray are looking forward to another fantastic Bubble Rush

Heaps of frothy fun is in store as Acorns Bubble Rush heads to a brand-new venue at Sandwell Valley Country Park on September 4, and features fun for the whole family, including live entertainment as well as food and drink stalls.

The soapy spectacular, which was postponed in July for health and safety reasons due to extreme heat warnings, will see hundreds of bubblers wade through a colourful sea of suds to raise funds for Acorns Children’s Hospice and its vital care.

Acorns events manager David Levick is urging people to sign up now for this incredi-bubble event.

He said: “We’re so excited to finally bring our famous Acorns Bubble Rush to Sandwell Valley Country Park. Nothing beats wading through a mass of multi-coloured foam and this bumper Bubble Rush will not disappoint. So, sign up now to avoid missing out.

“You don’t have to be a runner, you can take on this family-friendly 5k at a pace that suits you – zoom through at lightning speed, or float slowly along with the bubbles, whatever works for you.”

The event will feature four bubble stations filled with neon foam. The 5k course involves two laps, meaning there is double the frothy-fun or you can choose to do just one lap of the 2.5k course.

David added: “Acorns Bubble Rush is not only heaps of fun – every penny raised will make a real difference to the children and families that need our care and support.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of our local community to help fund our children’s hospice care, so events like Bubble Rush are vital for us to continue our work.”

Acorns provides specialist palliative care to children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions across the West Midlands, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has provided care to more than 700 children and over 940 families, including those who are bereaved.

Tickets for Acorns Bubble Rush are available, priced £20 for adults (16 plus) and £10 for children (three-15 years), while children under three are free.

Tickets cover the cost of the event, with bubblers encouraged to raise just £15 to help fund Acorns' vital care and support.