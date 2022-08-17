Huge drop in number of taxi drivers in Sandwell, figures show

Taxi drivers in West Bromwich during a protest in June 2022. Photo: Imran Qureshi

The number of taxi drivers registered in the borough fell from 2,400 to 1,300, according to preliminary figures shown in Sandwell council’s taxi licensing service improvement plan.

Cabbies in Sandwell have spent months campaigning for the council to cut fees and red tape, arguing they pay more than drivers in neighbouring councils and are being priced out of the trade.

They claim that they are being asked to pay up to £399 for a one-year taxi plate, nearly twice as much as in Birmingham.

They have also complained about garage appointments, delays in issuing private hire licenses, and a lack of support.

The plan, presented to councillors at the Sandwell council’s licensing committee this week, raised concerns that a number of drivers had decided to no longer work the area.

It stated: “A reduction has been seen in licence holders. This could be attributed to a number of factors although reasons for non-renewal are not captured on system to provide any meaningful analysis.”

The improvement plan comes after a summer of protest – including one as far back as August last year – where taxi drivers in Sandwell marched from West Bromwich town centre to the council’s headquarters.

A variety of issues identified by the taxi drivers have been actioned by the council, such as more garages across the borough to be used for inspections, and dual licenses for private hire and hackney carriages.

Imran Qureshi, secretary of Sandwell Private Hire Drivers Association, said he welcomed the moves but was still concerned over fees.

“Our concerns are more than what they gave to us, what they listened to, what they plan to do.

“Our main issue continues to be the licences fees. They still feel higher compared to other boroughs. I feel they need to adjust their policy to bring more interest for taxi drivers to come to Sandwell.

“We will move forward on this matter, but it’s completely satisfactory. It’s better than nothing.”

Councillor Laura Rollins, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Sandwell council, said: “Taxi and private hire drivers provide a vital service for those who need to travel throughout Sandwell, including for some of our most vulnerable residents.

“In response to issues raised by the taxi trade we agreed a comprehensive plan to make a number of improvements to our taxi licensing service in December 2021. Since then we have implemented changes that address sixteen of the twenty-four issues identified.

“The licensing committee has considered the remaining issues carefully including proposals to increase the number of garages approved to carry out safety checks and changes to medical checks. The director of borough economy and I will make a decision, based on the committee’s recommendations and the need to ensure the safety of passengers.