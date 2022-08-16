Notification Settings

Appeal launched to help find missing Sandwell teenager

By James Vukmirovic

An appeal for help has been launched to help find a missing Sandwell teenager.

West Midlands Police are trying to find Omari, who has gone missing from his home in West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Omari, who has been reported as missing from his home in West Bromwich.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall with a dark coloured afro and was last seen wearing a black and grey padded jacket, a shoulder bag and a black bucket hat.

West Midlands Police has said it believes Omari has recently travelled to Leeds, Manchester and Northampton by train and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Omari?

"Omari, aged 15, is missing from his home in the West Bromwich area of Sandwell and we want to make sure he returns home safely.

"If you see him, please call 999 immediately. Live Chat us with info quoting PID 418783.

"He is described as approx 5ft 11ins tall, with a dark coloured afro. He was last seen wearing a black and grey padded jacket, a shoulder bag and a black bucket hat.

"We believe he has recently travelled to Leeds, Manchester and Northampton by train.

"Call 999 if you see him."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

