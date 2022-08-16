Appeal launched to help find missing Sandwell teenager

West Midlands Police are trying to find Omari, who has gone missing from his home in West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Omari, who has been reported as missing from his home in West Bromwich.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall with a dark coloured afro and was last seen wearing a black and grey padded jacket, a shoulder bag and a black bucket hat.

West Midlands Police has said it believes Omari has recently travelled to Leeds, Manchester and Northampton by train and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Omari?

"If you see him, please call 999 immediately. Live Chat us with info quoting PID 418783.

