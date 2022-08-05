Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unaccompanied children no longer allowed in Tipton Swimming Pool due to "unacceptable behaviour"

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished: Last Updated:

Less than two weeks into the Summer holidays and children have been banned from entering Tipton Swimming Pool.

Tipton Swimming Pool
Tipton Swimming Pool

Due to regular bad behaviour children will now only be able to use the swimming pools if they are accompanied by an adult.

Tipton Leisure Centre released a statement today (Friday) confirming the ban of children without an adult.

A spokesman said: "Due to recent unsociable behaviour in our swimming pools, we have amended our admissions policy to support our members & customers.

"Children aged 16 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult (aged 18+) to attend any public swimming session operating from 4pm Monday to Friday and all public sessions on Saturday and Sundays."

The spokesman added: "Thank you for your understanding in advance."

Sandwell resident Lin Guest lamented the bad behaviour in the pool.

She said: "How disappointing that young people can't be trusted to behave anymore."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News