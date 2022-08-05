Unaccompanied children no longer allowed in Tipton Swimming Pool due to "unacceptable behaviour"

Due to regular bad behaviour children will now only be able to use the swimming pools if they are accompanied by an adult.
Tipton Leisure Centre released a statement today (Friday) confirming the ban of children without an adult.
A spokesman said: "Due to recent unsociable behaviour in our swimming pools, we have amended our admissions policy to support our members & customers.
"Children aged 16 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult (aged 18+) to attend any public swimming session operating from 4pm Monday to Friday and all public sessions on Saturday and Sundays."
The spokesman added: "Thank you for your understanding in advance."
Sandwell resident Lin Guest lamented the bad behaviour in the pool.
She said: "How disappointing that young people can't be trusted to behave anymore."