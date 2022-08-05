Notification Settings

Family-friendly high ropes course receives great reception during first week of business

By Nathan RoweSandwellPublished:

A new family-friendly high ropes course has received a great reception during its first week of business.

Activities instructor Zuzana Moscakova, at Vertigo Adventures Sandwell Valley Park, West Bromwich

Sandwell Ropes, a new outdoor aerial adventure course, opened on July 27 in Sandwell Valley Country Park.

The new course offers a fun adventure for families and children aged five years and over.

Adastra Fletcher-Hall, activity instructor said: "We have had a flood of people so far.

"Especially with the nicer weather and school holidays, it has been great.

"The feedback has been very positive, people have loved it and have been saying they want to come again.

"If people haven't been able to get involved they have taken leaflet and said they want to in the future.

"People of all ages and families are welcome and will love it I am sure."

Located in the Sandwell Valley Country Park, visitors can also enjoy Sandwell Park Farm Visitor Centre, Forge Mill Farm, cycle hire and more should they make the trip.

The site features a "Vertigo Adventures JumpTest" on which people can test their nerves and enjoy wonderful sights across the park from a 30ft viewpoint.

There is also a Trapeze Walk to traverse before soaring across a zip wire and choosing between the extreme route's Totem Poles, or a nicer route via the Kitten Bridge.

Chris Sturdy, Operations Director at Planning Solutions, which operates Sandwell Ropes said: “We’re delighted to bring the high ropes attraction back to Sandwell Valley Country Park, offering a great day out for families around the West Midlands and beyond.”

