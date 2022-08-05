Family-friendly high ropes course receives great reception during first week of business

Activities instructor Zuzana Moscakova, at Vertigo Adventures Sandwell Valley Park, West Bromwich

Sandwell Ropes, a new outdoor aerial adventure course, opened on July 27 in Sandwell Valley Country Park.

The new course offers a fun adventure for families and children aged five years and over.

Adastra Fletcher-Hall, activity instructor said: "We have had a flood of people so far.

"Especially with the nicer weather and school holidays, it has been great.

"The feedback has been very positive, people have loved it and have been saying they want to come again.

"If people haven't been able to get involved they have taken leaflet and said they want to in the future.

"People of all ages and families are welcome and will love it I am sure."

Located in the Sandwell Valley Country Park, visitors can also enjoy Sandwell Park Farm Visitor Centre, Forge Mill Farm, cycle hire and more should they make the trip.

The site features a "Vertigo Adventures JumpTest" on which people can test their nerves and enjoy wonderful sights across the park from a 30ft viewpoint.

There is also a Trapeze Walk to traverse before soaring across a zip wire and choosing between the extreme route's Totem Poles, or a nicer route via the Kitten Bridge.