Wednesbury pub reopens after revamp with 60 new seats, 12 sport screens and heated outdoor area

By Paul Jenkins

Town centre drinkers in Wednesbury are saying 'Cheers' after a popular pub reopened following a makeover.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 28/07/2022..Pic in Wednesbury at The Golden Cross Pub, just opened after a major refurb. Landlord: Adi McKeever is pictured with staff member: Kerry-Anne, and there representing Midlands Air Ambulance and collecting is: Ken Parsons..

The Golden Cross in Market Place is ready to welcome customers back after bosses at parent company Craft Union spent £145,000 on the venue.

The layout has been re-arranged to accommodate 60 additional seats to view 12 screens of TV sport and new carpets have been fitted throughout, as well as the pub being given a fresh coat of paint.

Outside. an overhaul of the colour scheme of the pub sees a new cream and blue look to the entrance and a revamp of the beer garden, which has been given a new lease of life with a pagoda area, heat lamps fitted and two additional TVs added.

Additional beers such as Carlsberg and Birra Moretti have also been added to the range of drinks available.

Adrian McKeever, who has run the Golden Cross for two years. said: “I’m excited to reopen the pub and welcome back guests following the refurb.

"It looks amazing inside and out, with the new colour scheme and outdoor improvements just in time for summer.

"We have a good bunch of loyal customers here in Wednesbury and I'm sure they will appreciate the work that has been done."

The pub is open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays with karaoke and live music at the weekend.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

