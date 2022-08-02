Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sandwell's green spaces to get a slice of levelling up cash

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

Sandwell is one of 85 areas to get a slice of £9 million of funding to improve new parks and green spaces.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich..

Sandwell is one of seven areas in the West Midlands that will receive funding through the Levelling Up Parks Fund.

The Fund will help residents to better enjoy green spaces in their communities, which provide a natural sanctuary from the bustling streets of towns and cities.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards said: "Parks and green spaces in West Bromwich East provide a peaceful space for people to relax, exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

"Therefore, I am delighted that Sandwell Council has been awarded a share of the £9 million Levelling Up Parks Fund to improve our local green spaces."

“Thanks to this investment from the Conservative Government, people of all ages will be able to better enjoy the parks and public spaces in our area, while restoring pride in our community.”

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News