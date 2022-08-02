Sandwell's green spaces to get a slice of levelling up cash

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich..

Sandwell is one of seven areas in the West Midlands that will receive funding through the Levelling Up Parks Fund.

The Fund will help residents to better enjoy green spaces in their communities, which provide a natural sanctuary from the bustling streets of towns and cities.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards said: "Parks and green spaces in West Bromwich East provide a peaceful space for people to relax, exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

"Therefore, I am delighted that Sandwell Council has been awarded a share of the £9 million Levelling Up Parks Fund to improve our local green spaces."