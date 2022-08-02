Sandwell Council is asking voters whether they want all out elections

There are currently elections three out of four years with a third of the seats up for grabs each May, however, under new plans there would be just one election every four years with every councillor up for re-election.

The council is asking residents which electoral model they prefer. Birmingham City Council switched to all out elections this year after a Government report recommended the change. Government commissioners were installed in Sandwell earlier this year after several years of poor management and political leadership.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: "These arrangements are fundamental to local democracy and it is therefore essential that local people are consulted regarding their preferences. I look forward to hearing from residents and taking on board their views."

The benefits of the current system include new councillors can be elected more frequently, voters can react sooner to local circumstances, providing more immediate political accountability and residents are used to this electoral system. However, the downside is usually at anytime a third of councillors are electioneering and therefore will not make long term decisions which might be needed but are unpopular.

The benefits of an all out system includes stability for the council to adopt a more strategic, long-term approach to policy and decision making, reducing the number of elections held from three to one would reduce the cost of running elections and voters can change the overall political control of the council, which may encourage more people to vote.

However, downsides to an all out election is a major national issue might mean local issues are secondary in voters minds in the once in four years poll.

For more information about the survey, which closes on September 16, visit www.sandwell.gov.uk/Electionoptions