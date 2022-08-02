Sandwell Council asks taxpayers their public sector priorities

Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael

The council has budgeted to spend £583 million this financial year providing public services and the council wants to know residents’ priorities are as it develops its budget proposals for 2023/24.

Approximately 70 per cent of the Council’s net budget is spent on services for vulnerable adults and children. The remainder is spent on services such as street cleansing, road maintenance, libraries, leisure centres and waste and recycling collections.

The funding to pay for these services comes from council tax, business rates, government grants and money that the council raises directly through charging for services such as car parking.

The pandemic has changed the way people need and use council services. The feedback provided through this consultation will help the council understand residents’ priorities and needs.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council said: "My ambition for Sandwell is to be a council that is totally focussed on the needs of our residents, where everyone can fulfil their potential and be proud to live here.

"Like all local authorities, we are facing significant financial challenges. Demand for our services for our most vulnerable residents is going up, and so too are our costs due to the high rate of inflation that is affecting us all."

She added: "We know that the pandemic has changed the way people need and use council services. That’s why we want to gather a wide range of views to ensure people who use our services inform and shape any decisions we make.”