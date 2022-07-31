Notification Settings

England fans watch historic European Championship final on Sandwell Valley's big screen

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished: Last Updated: Comments

England fans flocked to Sandwell Valley to watch the historic European Championships final on a big screen.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich..The Ay family..
The Lionesses battled Germany to be the best in Europe after the crowd saw Bewdley Walsall FC fan Becky Hill perform before the game.

Diana and Simon Norvock, with Evelyn, aged 11, and Zephyr, aged 8, from Shelffield, who came for the Commonwealth Games..

Jess Stevens, from Great Barr, took her two daughters to the special screening.

She said: "I wanted my girls to watch history. It is great to show girls that play football that anything is possible.

"What is wonderful is this game is on BBC1 and is such a big deal to everyone in the country. I played soccer as a girl and we always were fighting to be recognised but my children's generation will not have that problem."

England fans watching the game at Dartmouth Park, Sandwell Valley

Kelly Leonie, a nurse from Walsall, said: "I love that my daughter can watch the Lionesses in Sandwell Valley. I'm hoping there will not be too many tears if Germany win, they normally do."

The crowd mirrored Wembley Stadium celebrating when England went ahead in the 62nd minute with Ella Toone's spectacular goal.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich..Hannah Alsaady(cor) and Orlando, aged 22 months...

The giant screen in Sandwell Valley was erected for the Commonwealth Games but organisers wanted to give football fans a communal experience watching the Lionesses make history.

Entrance was free to watch the big match with spectators urged to use the West Bromwich town centre car parks.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich..Darren Hunt and daughter Emily, aged 17, with Ollie the dog..
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

