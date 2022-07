Dartmouth Park, in West Bromwich

Sandwell Council will be showing the match live on a 3.5m screen in Dartmouth Park, next to West Bromwich town centre and Sandwell Valley Country Park.

Entry is free and the event opens at 4pm.

It features stage entertainment, music and a compère, with live football broadcast from 5pm.

There’s more music at half-time.

People can bring a picnic or enjoy the food concessions serving drinks, burgers and hotdogs.