Havoc threat as taxi drivers vow to blockade Sandwell Aquatics Centre during Games

Taxi drivers hold up traffic in West Bromwich

More than 100 drivers protested outside Oldbury Council House today ahead of the full Sandwell Council meeting.

The Sandwell Private Hire Drivers Association (SPHDA) promised to cause havoc during the Games after meeting with Sandwell Council officials last week.

The drivers are demanding Sandwell Council reduces licence fees and cuts the number of car safety checks, improves health provision for drivers and allows MOT checks to be carried out by local mechanics instead of being forced to use the authority’s one garage, which they claim is unfit for purpose.

SPHDA spokesman Mohammed Niwaz said: “We were told the council would look at our complaints and they would sort out what they could by March next year.

"Well, that would be just before the elections so then the new administration could change everything, basically they have offered us lollipops and we will not accept them."

He said: "We will be parking all around the Aquatics Centre during every day of the Commonwealth Games and creating a blockade, perhaps Sandwell Council will listen then."

The threat from taxi driver is all the more real because as they are all self employed they do not need to ballot like rail workers and refuse workers who also threatened strike action during the games.

The Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which was delivered on time at a cost of £78 million, is the only purpose built venue for the Commonwealth Games and will be transformed into a giant leisure centre after the games.

During the games swimmers, water polo teams and divers will battle it out for glory in front of thousands of spectators.

Explaining the taxi driver's grievances, Mr Niwaz said: “We have to pay the highest licence fee around, nearly £400. We can’t just go to a doctors for a health check but through the council’s occupational health service which can take months, where in Birmingham and Wolverhampton they get seen by doctors straight away.

"Sandwell Council is killing the taxi industry in the borough. Our costs have rocketed recently. I have been a taxi driver for 40 years and have never known it so bad. It used to cost me £45 to fill my tank but now it is £70, so knowing we are paying out hundreds of pounds out more because we are in Sandwell than drivers in Dudley, Wolverhampton and Birmingham is disgusting."

Previously, on more than one occasion, traffic was brought to a standstill in Sandwell as protesting taxi drivers marched from West Bromwich to Oldbury Council House.