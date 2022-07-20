'Incredible' headteacher calls it a day after leading Sandwell school for 18 years

Pictured with staff and students is headteacher Adam Hollyhead

Adam Hollyhead worked within education in Sandwell for years – becoming a headteacher and following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father.

He began at Ocker Hill Academy in 1989 as a class teacher and after leaving to go to work at other schools, returned as headteacher in 2004.

Since then, along with his team, he has led a successful school reaching 'outstanding' status with Ofsted in 2013 – maintaining these standards ever since.

Adam says he takes a lot of pride in the job, making it a priority to know every child and is well thought of by all the staff and children.

To celebrate the retirement, the school held a ‘Dress as Mr Hollyhead Day’ complete with ‘Mr Hollyhead Masks’ an evening retirement celebration and a plaque naming the school hall ‘Hollyhead Hall.’

Those who worked with Adam were quick to pay tribute, with many describing the child lead approach installed at the school under his leadership.

Leigh, an ex-pupil and current teacher at the school, said: "Adam welcomed me to the school in September 2007 as a pupil, he did the same in September 2021 as a member of staff.

"He made me feel incredibly welcome both times, Adam has been a great pillar of the school and has made a big impact on kids' lives for many years. Have a great retirement Adam / Mr Hollyhead."

Adam now sees it as the time to pass over the responsibility, and to reflect on what has been achieved at the school over the years.

He said: "I have given an awful lot to the school and it has been a rollercoaster of emotions at times – but I thought it was time to let someone else take over.

"I have loved it here, it is a big part of your life running a school, though it can dominate it at times.

"I remember going to my parents' retirement and thinking 'it’s a way off' when I was only just starting my career, then suddenly in a blink of an eye, my daughter is coming to my retirement.

"It is time to reflect on the things that have happened over the years.

"Getting the school to outstanding took hard work and is a proud moment, I have worked with some fantastic staff who give everything every day.

"Working in a community like Tipton, you become part of the community, and I am proud of that.

But more important to Adam than any of the achievements or milestones along the way is the students which have been at the school over the years.

"Being a small part of their lives as a head is one of my proudest even down to employing one of them recently," Adam said.

"You hear a lot of things about how the future is dark, but when I think about some of the children I have worked with, I have a very different view."

Another tribute paid by staff came from Sonia Farmer, assistant principal at the school, who said: "Adam sets the standard for how we should face life.