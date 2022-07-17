Notification Settings

House music revellers dance the night away as Ibiza comes to Himley

By Adam Smith

There was a slice of Ibiza in Himley this weekend as thousands partied to the sounds of the White Isle.

Becky Tyne, and Maxine Stokes, both of Wombourne, enjoy the music

Ibiza Proms performed at Himley Hall in the sun as thousands revelled in the Black Country Weekender celebrations.

People enjoying the Ibiza Proms, at Himley Hall and Park

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member responsible for commercialism, said: "This has been an incredible start to our first ever Black Country Weekender, with fantastic music from The House & Garage Orchestra, their special guest vocalists and local DJ Stuart Ojelay.

"As temperatures soared and the anthems flowed we brought a real taste of Ibiza to our stunning Himley Hall and Park."

Julian Smith playing during the Ibiza Proms, at Himley Hall and Park

The 20-piece House and Garage Orchestra performed Ibiza-appropriate dance anthems, classic hits and contemporary tracks for the ultimate party in the park.

The event was the first part of Dudley Council’s first ever massive Black Country Weekender, part of the Black Country Festival.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

