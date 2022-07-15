Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Young people to visit Sandwell park for series of nature workshops

By Thomas ParkesSandwellPublished:

Young people will take to a popular park in Sandwell next week for a series of workshops surrounding nature and conservation work in the area.

Project officer Ida Fabrizio with volunteers, left, Issac Rodgerson and Jordan Hale.
Project officer Ida Fabrizio with volunteers, left, Issac Rodgerson and Jordan Hale.

The RSPB Sandwell Valley Nature Reserve, situated around part of Forge Mill Lake in Sandwell Valley Country Park, is hosting the activities.

It has been organised for local people aged between 16 and 30 from The Prince's Trust who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The face-to-face one week course – which starts on Monday and runs until Friday – will allow young people to learn new skills in conservation.

People will learn about habitat management, bush-craft activities, learn about mentoring, and work on their confidence and communication skills.

Ida Fabrizio, the project officer who works for the RSPB, and has designed the one week course with a focus on nature conservation, said: "They get people who are NEETs and put them in a sector they want to work in.

"They (The Prince's Trust) work with different organisations on one week courses to give people some training and help them learn new skills (and then see) if they want to work in that sector."

A previous session was run in March and a few involved came back to volunteer, with 10 people also coming along to a taster session earlier this week.

For more information, or to sign up, Text 'RSPB' to 07534556859 or freephone 0800 842 842 from 9am-6pm, seven days a week or email tim.jaques@princestrust.org.uk

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
West Bromwich
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News