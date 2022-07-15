Young people to visit Sandwell park for series of nature workshops

Project officer Ida Fabrizio with volunteers, left, Issac Rodgerson and Jordan Hale.

The RSPB Sandwell Valley Nature Reserve, situated around part of Forge Mill Lake in Sandwell Valley Country Park, is hosting the activities.

It has been organised for local people aged between 16 and 30 from The Prince's Trust who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The face-to-face one week course – which starts on Monday and runs until Friday – will allow young people to learn new skills in conservation.

People will learn about habitat management, bush-craft activities, learn about mentoring, and work on their confidence and communication skills.

Ida Fabrizio, the project officer who works for the RSPB, and has designed the one week course with a focus on nature conservation, said: "They get people who are NEETs and put them in a sector they want to work in.

"They (The Prince's Trust) work with different organisations on one week courses to give people some training and help them learn new skills (and then see) if they want to work in that sector."

A previous session was run in March and a few involved came back to volunteer, with 10 people also coming along to a taster session earlier this week.