Community rallies around family whose Smethwick flat was destroyed by fire

The flat engulfed in flames

A family of four escaped a fire which destroyed their Smethwick flat on Wednesday evening and left a father in hospital.

Jasmin Kaur, who runs the Premier Convenience Store opposite the destroyed flat, said she had really seen a sense of community since the fire.

She said: "We have been here for nearly a year now and have always been struck how friendly people are but things like this show what community really means.

"When the fire happened, everybody was out on the street, residents and shopkeepers, to make sure everyone was OK and to ask if they could help in anyway."

She added: "We are just glad no-one was seriously hurt, they are a young family and will need a lot of help, we've already had people coming in and asking about what they need."

West Midlands Fire Service was inundated with calls by frantic residents who saw the drama unfold on Wednesday evening.

The blaze on Wednesday night on Bearwood Road has led to four other residencies evacuated and at least three shops being closed for safety concerns.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "A man, a woman and two boys received initial treatment from our crews and then the ambulance service. The man was taken to hospital, suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

"The upper floor of the flat was completely destroyed by fire and collapsed into the first floor."

The spokesman added: "Several firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which was under control by 10.20pm. It had been extinguished by 11.45pm, when we started to scale down our resources at the scene.

"Our investigators have confirmed that the fire started accidentally."

During the height of the blaze 30 firefighters from Smethwick, Ladywood, Handsworth, Woodgate Valley, Oldbury and West Bromwich fire stations worked together to save the occupants and douse the flames.

The fire service's drone team also was in attendance helping firefighters on the ground tackle the blaze.

Bearwood Road resident Carel Botezatu said: "It is a shame to see a flat destroyed but we need to be thankful no-one died. It all happened so quickly, I think the hairdressers underneath the flat will not be open for a while.