West Bromwich Bus Station, credit: Declen James

Locals were left concerned when four police cars and one ambulance rushed to the area at around 4.30pm.

It is believed that two buses have collided at the station, and footage online shows a Blue Diamond Bus leaving the area with multiple windows smashed.

Footage shows a bus leaving the scene with smashed windows

There is also speculation that a woman was hurt during the incident, but this has yet to be confirmed.