Plenty of activities for all as festival site comes to Sandwell

By James VukmirovicSandwellPublished:

People across Sandwell are being invited to sample the sights and sounds of the Commonwealth Games at a special festival site.

Sandwell Valley Showground will be the centre for activities during the Commonwealth Games as it hosts a festival site
There will be an official big screen live streaming viewing area at Sandwell Valley Showground showing the Games competition events from Friday, July 29 to Monday, August 8 each day from 8am to 10pm, which is free for everyone to access.

Events will include live streaming of the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, July 28 from 5pm to 10.30pm and the Closing Ceremony on the evening of Monday, August 8 from 5pm to 10.30pm, with extra music and dance performances.

There’s also the Shine a Light Festival Celebration on Saturday, July 30 from 5pm to 9pm with the best performances, art and culture from the Shine a Light Festival events held in each of the six towns.

Other attractions include a free Play Day event hosted by Go Play Sandwell for children on Wednesday, August 3 between 12pm and 4pm, with live theatre, cookery workshops, circus skills and more, along with free Schools Out roadshows at Sandwell Valley and parks across Sandwell during the Games.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said:“The Commonwealth Games are a unique opportunity for the community to come together.

"They will be able to celebrate not only the achievements of some of the best athletes from around the world, but also highlight the best of Sandwell arts, culture and skills.

"I would encourage everyone to attend.”

Free tickets are available for each event and should be booked beforehand.

Go to www.visitsandwell.com for details and to book tickets where needed.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

