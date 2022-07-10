Notification Settings

M5 closed after multi vehicle collision

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers faced delays after a multi-vehicle collision on the M5.

The collision happened on the M5 Nortbound between Junctions 2 and 3. Photo: Google Street Map
Traffic was stopped on the M5 northbound carriageway for around 20 minutes after the collision at 8.48am on Sunday.

Officers from National Highways West Midlands arriving at the scene to help remove the vehicles.

Traffic was stopped on the M5 northbound between Junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury. All lanes were reopened on the northbound carriageway by 9.08am, with delays of 20 minutes and around two miles of congestion reported.

West Midlands Police said it was a non-injury road traffic collision and officers attended for traffic purposes.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

