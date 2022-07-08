Special event for families from Eastern Europe featuring host of activities to take place

Olena Yanchuk and Julia Zerihun promoting the U-Island CIC Summer Event

The U-Island CIC Summer Event will see songs, dances, games, a trampoline and many other surprises at The Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich on July 9 at 2:30pm.

U-Island CIC is an organisation established to support children and their families from Eastern Europe, to adapt and assimilate themselves into living in the UK and to promote social cohesion, health and wellbeing.

They do this by providing community and social activities, networking opportunities with those in a similar position and signposting to other support services they are able to access.

Julia Zerihun, one of the organisers for the event, said: "It is the first event for us after the pandemic and we want to bring the whole community together.

"We aim to try and show off our culture for everyone to enjoy.

"There will be people from Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Russia, Moldova, Ukraine and Latvia.

"We are doing the event for foreign people, it will have a bouncy castle, ice cream and performances presented by different communities, but everyone is welcome.

"There are also tables on offer if people want to advertise themselves or sell something.