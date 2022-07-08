New figures show spike in animal cruelty reports

The RSPCA said more reports of cruelty against animals such as Poppy have been occurring and has launched an appeal to put a stop to it

The RSPCA has said that calls to its cruelty line, which usually hits around 90,000 each month, has risen to 134,000 a month, around three every minute and reports of cruelty soar to 7,600 each month.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Overall, the number of reports made to the charity’s cruelty line about animals being inflicted with intentional harm has increased by 7.9 per cent from summer 2020 to summer 2021 with more than 2,300 reports in June and July alone.

In the West Midlands, there were 537 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year, placing the West Midlands in the top five most cruel counties.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer at the RSPCA, said: “We are a nation of animal lovers and no one wants to think of an animal being cruelly treated but sadly the reality is that every day animals are victims of deliberate cruelty and thankfully the RSPCA is there to help them.

“There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months.

"The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse.

"Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence.

"Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

“And this year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to care for their pets which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.”