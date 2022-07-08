New app launched to give residents more contact with council

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael helps to officially launch the new app

The leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, announced the launch of a new MySandwell App on Friday.

Residents will be able to report issues such as fly-tipping, potholes and broken street lights, book a visit to the tip or make payments at the click of a button.

The app is free and available to download from either the Apple App Store or Play Store.

After downloading the app and logging in for the first time, residents can choose to quickly login in future using the finger print scanner on their smartphones.

Councillor Carmichael said: “We’ve launched a new MySandwell App to make council services more accessible than ever.

"The app will complement the existing MySandwell website where you can already access digital council services 24 hours a day via your smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC.

“The MySandwell app will give residents fast and easy access to council services.

"We wanted to make sure the first services to go live in the app were those that people frequently use or might need to access while out and about.

"We will be looking to expand the range of available services over the coming months.”