Emotional appeal made by parents of missing man

John Barrett has been missing since 29 May. Photo: West Midlands Police

Carl and Lorraine Barrett have made the video appeal for help locating John Barrett, who went missing from his home in the West Bromwich area of Sandwell on May 29 and has not been seen since.

The 35-year-old has type 1 diabetes and it is believed he does not has his medication with him.

In an appeal, his parents Carl and Lorraine said: “Come home John, let us know you’re okay, we love you, you’re not in trouble. We miss you so badly and love you to bits.”

West Midlands Police said Mr Barrett may have attended pharmacies to get his medication and has asked anyone who works in a pharmacy in the Sandwell area to keep an eye out for him.

DI Alison Briedgewater from the Locate team, said: “We don't believe John will have left the Sandwell area, so we are particularly focused on residents of Sandwell to help us find him or send us any information.

“We have released several appeals to trace John since 29 May. Lots of people have contacted us with potential sightings, so we want to thank everyone who has got in touch.

"We have followed up these lines of enquiry, but unfortunately John has still not been found.”

Mr Barrett is described as 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair and was clean shaven when he went missing.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black coat and blue trainers.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting PID 390053.